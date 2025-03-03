What the Options Market Tells Us About Johnson & Johnson

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $255,710 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $711,218.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $175.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Johnson & Johnson's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Johnson & Johnson's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Johnson & Johnson Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.36 $2.28 $2.27 $175.00 $436.0K 730 10.0K JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.1 $4.95 $5.1 $145.00 $104.0K 114 205 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.44 $150.00 $72.0K 2.6K 501 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.15 $3.95 $5.15 $145.00 $45.3K 114 211 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.27 $2.23 $2.23 $175.00 $44.6K 730 286

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Johnson & Johnson, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Johnson & Johnson Trading volume stands at 3,660,134, with JNJ's price up by 0.94%, positioned at $166.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Johnson & Johnson

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $173.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $181. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Neutral rating on Johnson & Johnson, maintaining a target price of $166.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

