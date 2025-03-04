What the Options Market Tells Us About JD.com

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,316,845, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,426,507.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $37.5 to $65.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.5 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.85 $2.71 $2.8 $40.00 $910.0K 2.9K 3.2K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $1.76 $1.59 $1.67 $49.00 $501.0K 200 3.0K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $1.41 $1.34 $1.38 $42.00 $138.0K 1.4K 1.0K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.45 $10.25 $10.25 $50.00 $102.5K 1.1K 101 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $7.2 $7.05 $7.15 $47.00 $71.5K 0 100

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of JD.com With a volume of 7,663,813, the price of JD is up 2.46% at $41.23. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JD.com

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.