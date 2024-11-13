What the Options Market Tells Us About JD.com

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $946,089, and 19 are calls, amounting to $794,110.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $27.5 and $55.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.83 $2.78 $2.8 $36.00 $280.0K 5.9K 1.2K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.95 $4.85 $4.92 $40.00 $246.0K 15.6K 500 JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $2.8 $2.73 $2.77 $37.00 $147.9K 2.6K 819 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.55 $0.54 $0.54 $45.00 $81.0K 11.2K 1.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.84 $1.66 $1.66 $36.00 $74.7K 9.6K 472

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JD.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 9,260,817, the JD's price is down by -0.66%, now at $35.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

