What the Options Market Tells Us About JD.com

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 68% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $249,200, and 14 are calls, amounting to $696,025.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $35.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.42 $1.39 $1.4 $26.00 $140.0K 6.3K 1.0K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.1 $9.05 $9.1 $35.00 $109.2K 6.1K 0 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $22.50 $79.9K 4.9K 800 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.96 $22.50 $79.2K 4.9K 1.6K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $22.50 $79.0K 4.9K 1.4K

About JD.com

JD.com Inc is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,242,170, the price of JD is down -0.35% at $25.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JD.com

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

