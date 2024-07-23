What the Options Market Tells Us About JD.com

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $890,655, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $260,532.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $37.5 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $37.5 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.49 $2.41 $2.42 $27.50 $605.0K 13.9K 2.5K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.4 $4.0 $4.4 $22.50 $91.7K 3.7K 201 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $6.95 $6.95 $32.50 $69.5K 6.4K 100 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.55 $11.45 $11.45 $37.50 $57.2K 1.4K 50 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.45 $11.15 $11.4 $37.50 $57.0K 1.4K 151

About JD.com

JD.com Inc is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,254,172, the price of JD is down by -2.74%, reaching $26.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Expert Opinions on JD.com

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

