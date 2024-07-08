What the Options Market Tells Us About JD.com

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,878,396, and 5 are calls, amounting to $234,320.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $34.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 2204.29, with a total volume reaching 5,190.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $34.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.8 $7.8 $7.8 $34.00 $478.1K 3.7K 1.0K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.8 $7.75 $7.8 $34.00 $456.3K 3.7K 1.0K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.8 $7.8 $7.8 $34.00 $269.8K 3.7K 1.0K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.9 $7.8 $7.8 $34.00 $205.1K 3.7K 99 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.8 $7.75 $7.8 $34.00 $191.1K 3.7K 2.3K

About JD.com

JD.com Inc is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JD.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

JD.com's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,795,240, with JD's price down by -1.63%, positioned at $26.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. What The Experts Say On JD.com

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $31.0.

An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

