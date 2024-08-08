What the Options Market Tells Us About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IOVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $73,060, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $536,781.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $9.0 for Iovance Biotherapeutics over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Iovance Biotherapeutics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $9.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IOVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.9 $0.75 $0.9 $8.00 $147.5K 2.4K 1.9K IOVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.85 $0.8 $0.85 $8.00 $97.2K 2.4K 2.8K IOVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.9 $0.65 $0.9 $8.00 $77.5K 2.4K 1.9K IOVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $0.65 $0.55 $0.65 $7.00 $73.0K 5.3K 1.5K IOVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.9 $0.65 $0.9 $8.00 $63.2K 2.4K 5.3K

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering a transformational approach to treating cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells using therapies personalized for each patient. The company is preparing for potential U.S. regulatory approvals and commercialization of the first autologous T-cell therapy to address a solid tumor cancer. its objective is to be the leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers.

In light of the recent options history for Iovance Biotherapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 9,215,688, with IOVA's price up by 25.78%, positioned at $9.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $10.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

