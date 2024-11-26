What the Options Market Tells Us About IonQ

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $600,500, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,230,325.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $45.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.53 $35.00 $587.9K 9.0K 1.3K IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.1 $14.0 $14.0 $45.00 $284.2K 0 206 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.8 $10.5 $10.5 $35.00 $141.7K 674 140 IONQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.83 $2.9 $40.00 $58.0K 2.3K 451 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.95 $12.7 $13.95 $35.00 $55.8K 2.7K 128

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IonQ, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of IonQ Currently trading with a volume of 16,335,216, the IONQ's price is up by 2.46%, now at $31.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days. Expert Opinions on IonQ

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.666666666666668.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $22. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for IonQ, targeting a price of $18. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

