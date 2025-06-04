What the Options Market Tells Us About Intuitive Surgical

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ISRG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Intuitive Surgical. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $132,426, and 10 are calls, amounting to $704,446.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $780.0 for Intuitive Surgical, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuitive Surgical's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuitive Surgical's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $780.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $280.1 $280.0 $280.0 $290.00 $280.0K 28 10 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $20.1 $18.4 $19.75 $555.00 $98.7K 4 50 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $49.4 $49.3 $49.3 $560.00 $98.7K 135 21 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $115.2 $112.4 $115.2 $500.00 $57.6K 156 5 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $36.0 $35.1 $36.0 $540.00 $50.4K 98 16

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Surgical, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 509,158, the price of ISRG is up 1.03% at $557.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $650.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $650.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

