What the Options Market Tells Us About Intuit

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $224,213 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $436,947.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $560.0 to $730.0 for Intuit over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intuit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intuit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $560.0 to $730.0, over the past month.

Intuit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $5.1 $4.2 $4.8 $730.00 $120.0K 5 451 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $89.7 $87.2 $89.6 $720.00 $71.6K 4 10 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $94.7 $91.5 $94.7 $730.00 $66.2K 9 11 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $144.5 $140.9 $142.0 $560.00 $56.8K 5 2 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $81.7 $80.0 $80.42 $610.00 $56.2K 80 7

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuit, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Intuit Currently trading with a volume of 650,880, the INTU's price is down by -2.25%, now at $685.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuit

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $800.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $800.

