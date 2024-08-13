What the Options Market Tells Us About Intuit

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in INTU usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 11 options transactions for Intuit. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 45% being bullish and 27% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 10 are puts, valued at $583,662, and there was a single call, worth $172,500.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $600.0 to $670.0 for Intuit during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intuit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intuit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $600.0 to $670.0, over the past month.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $57.5 $56.7 $57.5 $600.00 $172.5K 293 0 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $51.1 $50.6 $50.8 $650.00 $81.2K 45 17 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $51.1 $50.5 $50.8 $650.00 $71.1K 45 126 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $50.7 $50.0 $50.4 $650.00 $70.5K 45 98 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $50.4 $49.9 $50.2 $650.00 $70.2K 45 140

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuit With a trading volume of 306,872, the price of INTU is up by 2.25%, reaching $641.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

