What the Options Market Tells Us About Intel

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $183,926 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $319,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $20.00 $102.3K 8.7K 220 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.38 $0.36 $0.38 $29.00 $64.6K 31.7K 1.7K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.43 $1.37 $1.37 $15.00 $64.0K 674 467 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.65 $5.6 $5.65 $23.00 $54.8K 3.2K 221 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.07 $1.03 $1.03 $30.00 $51.5K 24.4K 501

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Intel Trading volume stands at 26,692,420, with INTC's price down by -0.08%, positioned at $19.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days. Expert Opinions on Intel

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $22.

