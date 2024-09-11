What the Options Market Tells Us About Immunovant

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Immunovant.

Looking at options history for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $348,750 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $161,745.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $40.0 for Immunovant during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Immunovant's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Immunovant's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Immunovant Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IMVT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.5 $4.5 $30.00 $102.1K 2.1K 335 IMVT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.5 $4.5 $30.00 $85.0K 2.1K 901 IMVT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.3 $4.5 $30.00 $69.3K 2.1K 712 IMVT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.65 $1.35 $1.35 $40.00 $67.5K 4.9K 1.5K IMVT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.3 $4.5 $30.00 $36.9K 2.1K 417

About Immunovant

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's product includes batoclimab and IMVT-1402 targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Immunovant, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Immunovant With a trading volume of 427,689, the price of IMVT is down by -0.77%, reaching $29.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

