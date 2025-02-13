What the Options Market Tells Us About ICICI Bank

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ICICI Bank.

Looking at options history for ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $86,000 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $343,680.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $32.0 for ICICI Bank, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ICICI Bank stands at 1038.33, with a total volume reaching 7,099.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ICICI Bank, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $32.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ICICI Bank Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.4 $2.5 $30.00 $91.0K 2.8K 1.2K IBN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.55 $2.3 $2.55 $30.00 $50.9K 2.8K 675 IBN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.65 $2.65 $2.65 $30.00 $39.2K 2.8K 423 IBN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.85 $1.75 $1.75 $32.00 $35.0K 142 1.2K IBN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.75 $1.6 $1.75 $32.00 $35.0K 142 924

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd provides banking services. The company's operating segments include Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury, Life insurance, Other Banking Business, and Others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Retail Banking segment which includes exposures of the Bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of a regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by RBI guidelines on the Basel III framework as well as includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, and the associated costs. Geographical segments include Domestic operations and Foreign operations. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the domestic operations.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ICICI Bank, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

ICICI Bank's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 767,033, the price of IBN is down by -0.03%, reaching $28.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now.

