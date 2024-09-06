What the Options Market Tells Us About IBM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $103,016, and 8 were calls, valued at $707,083.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $250.0 for IBM, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IBM's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IBM's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.5 $10.4 $10.4 $220.00 $312.0K 2.3K 300 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $250.00 $185.0K 1.3K 500 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $14.25 $13.75 $13.97 $190.00 $54.4K 4.2K 39 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.65 $15.65 $15.65 $215.00 $51.5K 76 33 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.75 $15.6 $15.6 $215.00 $51.4K 76 66

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

IBM's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 211,860, the price of IBM is up by 0.21%, reaching $203.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now. Expert Opinions on IBM

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $145.0.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $145.

