What the Options Market Tells Us About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HLT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,060, and 10 calls, totaling $647,348.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $300.0 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hilton Worldwide Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hilton Worldwide Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $87.5 $85.8 $87.5 $180.00 $175.0K 0 20 HLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $95.0 $92.3 $94.0 $175.00 $94.0K 0 10 HLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $88.0 $86.8 $88.0 $180.00 $70.4K 0 20 HLT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $88.9 $87.2 $88.0 $180.00 $61.6K 0 39 HLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $11.9 $11.3 $11.79 $260.00 $46.9K 387 310

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates more than 1.2 million rooms across its more than 20 brands serving the premium economy scale through luxury segments. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands, representing 28% and 19%, respectively, of the company's total rooms, as of Dec. 31, 2023. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Spark, Tru, Tempo, and LivSmart, as well as a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels and acquisitions of Nomad and Graduate Hotels. Managed and franchised hotels represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hilton Worldwide Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 1,213,929, the HLT's price is up by 1.14%, now at $270.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $264.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Neutral rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, targeting a price of $260. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $263. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, targeting a price of $272. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $287. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hilton Worldwide Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

