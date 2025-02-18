What the Options Market Tells Us About Hewlett Packard

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Hewlett Packard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $88,515, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $2,093,742.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $27.0 for Hewlett Packard, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hewlett Packard stands at 3960.2, with a total volume reaching 9,840.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hewlett Packard, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $27.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hewlett Packard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $20.00 $585.3K 11.6K 1.0K HPE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $20.00 $556.5K 11.6K 5.0K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $20.00 $418.7K 11.6K 3.5K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $20.00 $390.1K 11.6K 1.0K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.95 $5.8 $5.9 $27.00 $88.5K 164 0

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Where Is Hewlett Packard Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,457,314, the price of HPE is down by -1.4%, reaching $21.41. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hewlett Packard options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

