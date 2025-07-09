What the Options Market Tells Us About Goldman Sachs Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $149,799, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $354,265.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $810.0 for Goldman Sachs Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 330.18 with a total volume of 738.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $810.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $1.7 $1.61 $1.7 $687.50 $84.4K 136 505 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $80.0 $80.0 $80.0 $660.00 $80.0K 505 10 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $16.75 $15.65 $16.2 $700.00 $40.5K 1.3K 35 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.6 $3.9 $4.05 $775.00 $40.5K 167 100 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $82.35 $78.45 $80.48 $620.00 $40.2K 405 0

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking,global marketmaking and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Group

Trading volume stands at 165,187, with GS's price up by 0.49%, positioned at $700.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $679.75.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $592. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $785. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $715. * An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Reduce with a price target of $627.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for GS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 HSBC Downgrades Hold Reduce Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

