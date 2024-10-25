What the Options Market Tells Us About Goldman Sachs Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $87,960, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $371,465.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $460.0 and $560.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 345.56, with a total volume reaching 257.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $460.0 to $560.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $23.75 $22.1 $22.5 $560.00 $202.5K 13 100 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.4 $11.05 $11.12 $530.00 $55.6K 1.5K 89 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $24.05 $23.3 $23.3 $535.00 $32.6K 189 0 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $67.5 $59.3 $63.75 $460.00 $31.8K 12 5 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $14.6 $14.2 $14.6 $490.00 $27.7K 57 19

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Goldman Sachs Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 141,475, the price of GS is down -0.04% at $524.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $570.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $560. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $575. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $570. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $575. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $570.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Goldman Sachs Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.