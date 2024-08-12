What the Options Market Tells Us About Goldman Sachs Gr

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Goldman Sachs Gr. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 11% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $333,624, and 3 were calls, valued at $563,440.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $425.0 to $510.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 230.25 with a total volume of 874.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $425.0 to $510.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $66.55 $64.05 $64.4 $425.00 $508.7K 328 83 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $26.65 $25.9 $26.39 $500.00 $71.1K 129 77 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $28.25 $27.7 $27.9 $500.00 $69.8K 129 129 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $28.15 $27.65 $27.65 $500.00 $69.1K 129 154 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $28.15 $24.8 $26.15 $500.00 $65.3K 129 25

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 129,633, the GS's price is down by -0.45%, now at $488.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $522.6.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $565. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $500. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $550. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $485. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $513.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Goldman Sachs Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

