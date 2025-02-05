What the Options Market Tells Us About Gold Fields

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Gold Fields.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $253,434, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,156.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $22.0 for Gold Fields over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gold Fields options trades today is 342.67 with a total volume of 6,475.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gold Fields's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Gold Fields Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GFI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $1.8 $1.7 $1.8 $18.00 $59.4K 6 1.5K GFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.75 $0.4 $0.4 $13.00 $41.7K 1.0K 1.0K GFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.8 $1.7 $1.8 $18.00 $35.6K 6 664 GFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.8 $1.75 $1.8 $18.00 $35.2K 6 1.0K GFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.95 $0.85 $0.9 $22.00 $33.1K 1 1.3K

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd is a producer of gold and is a holder of gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru. In Peru, the company also produces copper. The company is involved in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and silver and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. It conducts underground and surface mining operations at St. Ives, underground-only operations at Agnew, Granny Smith and South Deep and surface-only open pit mining at Damang, Tarkwa and Cerro Corona. The company's revenues are derived from the sale of gold that it produces.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Gold Fields, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Gold Fields With a trading volume of 2,032,161, the price of GFI is up by 2.44%, reaching $18.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now. What The Experts Say On Gold Fields

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Gold Fields, targeting a price of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

