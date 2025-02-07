What the Options Market Tells Us About General Motors

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,096,832 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $513,128.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.0 to $60.0 for General Motors over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.83 $1.69 $1.83 $37.00 $611.2K 8.6K 4.0K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $12.85 $12.55 $12.55 $60.00 $122.9K 0 0 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $0.3 $0.26 $0.3 $49.50 $99.3K 778 3.3K GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.2 $1.2 $1.2 $50.00 $84.3K 3.8K 1.0K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.8 $1.71 $1.81 $37.00 $72.0K 8.6K 703

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but after a 2023 accident GM decided in December 2024 that it will focus on AVs in personal vehicles. GM should own 100% of Cruise by 2025. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with General Motors, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of General Motors Currently trading with a volume of 4,915,642, the GM's price is down by -0.48%, now at $47.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days. What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $53.666666666666664.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

