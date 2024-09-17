What the Options Market Tells Us About General Motors

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $210,940 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $375,791.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $55.0 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 2486.25 with a total volume of 1,284.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $14.85 $14.55 $14.7 $35.00 $147.0K 4.1K 100 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $45.00 $69.0K 3.2K 200 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $11.6 $10.2 $11.6 $55.00 $59.1K 109 82 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.45 $7.35 $7.45 $42.00 $55.1K 2.0K 130 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $11.6 $10.2 $11.6 $55.00 $44.0K 109 169

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Having examined the options trading patterns of General Motors, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of General Motors With a volume of 2,529,475, the price of GM is up 2.15% at $47.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $43.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $33. An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $53.

