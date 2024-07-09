What the Options Market Tells Us About General Motors

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $210,538 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $401,059.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.0 and $52.5 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for General Motors's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across General Motors's significant trades, within a strike price range of $32.0 to $52.5, over the past month.

General Motors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.35 $16.5 $16.5 $32.00 $165.0K 2.2K 0 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $1.25 $1.22 $1.23 $46.00 $147.6K 26 0 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.1 $2.02 $2.02 $52.50 $101.0K 2.6K 0 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.8 $2.8 $2.8 $50.00 $70.0K 21.9K 2 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.42 $2.39 $2.39 $48.00 $33.9K 1.8K 3

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its U.S. market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It should restart in at least one city in 2024. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Having examined the options trading patterns of General Motors, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of General Motors With a volume of 5,817,488, the price of GM is down -0.11% at $46.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $56.0.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $61. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for General Motors, targeting a price of $32. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

