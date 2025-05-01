What the Options Market Tells Us About GE Vernova

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $142,383, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $321,775.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $290.0 to $450.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $119.0 $117.7 $119.0 $290.00 $119.0K 34 0 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $32.1 $31.6 $31.6 $380.00 $94.8K 211 1 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $37.8 $34.9 $35.9 $450.00 $53.8K 38 15 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $21.8 $20.9 $21.43 $420.00 $53.5K 410 0 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $49.1 $45.3 $47.58 $300.00 $47.5K 123 0

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Vernova, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

GE Vernova's Current Market Status

With a volume of 424,959, the price of GEV is up 3.61% at $384.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $397.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for GEV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

