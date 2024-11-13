What the Options Market Tells Us About GE Vernova

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for GE Vernova. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $480,866, and 15 are calls, amounting to $1,185,664.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $460.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.5 $12.7 $12.84 $360.00 $566.3K 461 558 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.9 $25.9 $25.9 $340.00 $226.7K 190 128 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $14.0 $14.0 $14.0 $337.50 $112.0K 0 82 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.0 $26.1 $26.1 $340.00 $104.7K 190 41 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $4.0 $4.2 $335.00 $69.3K 168 379

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

GE Vernova's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,871,219, the price of GEV is up 3.63% at $335.46. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Vernova

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $303.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $262. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $320. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $325. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $323. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $285.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.