What the Options Market Tells Us About GE Aerospace

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Aerospace. Our analysis of options history for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $884,863, and 3 were calls, valued at $94,500.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $300.0 for GE Aerospace during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Aerospace options trades today is 4660.6 with a total volume of 3,855.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Aerospace's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Aerospace 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.65 $240.00 $117.0K 5.2K 814 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $35.9 $35.5 $35.5 $280.00 $103.9K 171 56 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $52.0 $51.15 $51.15 $300.00 $102.3K 51 22 GE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $35.25 $33.8 $34.58 $280.00 $93.3K 171 27 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.85 $11.85 $11.85 $220.00 $82.9K 454 70

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

GE Aerospace's Current Market Status

With a volume of 617,283, the price of GE is down -0.99% at $248.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Expert Opinions on GE Aerospace

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $275.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for GE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

