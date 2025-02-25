What the Options Market Tells Us About GE Aerospace

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for GE Aerospace. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,132,332, and 6 are calls, amounting to $540,531.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $230.0 for GE Aerospace over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aerospace's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aerospace's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aerospace Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $23.0 $22.6 $23.0 $230.00 $230.0K 62 100 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $26.35 $25.8 $25.8 $220.00 $141.9K 425 117 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $25.8 $24.25 $24.15 $220.00 $108.6K 45 45 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $26.15 $25.7 $26.15 $220.00 $104.6K 425 117 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $27.25 $25.85 $25.85 $220.00 $103.4K 425 212

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Aerospace, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

GE Aerospace's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,174,641, the price of GE is down by -0.62%, reaching $197.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aerospace

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $230.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $235. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Aerospace, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Aerospace with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.