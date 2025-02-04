What the Options Market Tells Us About GE Aero

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Aero (NYSE:GE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for GE Aero.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $639,012, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $247,295.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $250.0 for GE Aero over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aero's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aero's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aero Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.3 $11.3 $11.3 $210.00 $79.0K 974 205 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.15 $10.7 $10.98 $210.00 $74.5K 974 68 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.1 $10.75 $11.1 $210.00 $74.3K 974 135 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.05 $10.95 $12.05 $210.00 $73.5K 974 266 GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $7.15 $6.9 $7.01 $200.00 $70.1K 73 201

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Aero, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of GE Aero With a trading volume of 1,050,610, the price of GE is down by -1.25%, reaching $201.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aero

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $218.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Aero with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

