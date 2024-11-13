What the Options Market Tells Us About GE Aero

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Aero (NYSE:GE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for GE Aero.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $291,968, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $261,625.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $210.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Aero options trades today is 1104.44 with a total volume of 907.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Aero's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Aero Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.95 $25.7 $25.7 $175.00 $77.1K 307 34 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.47 $160.00 $72.9K 568 86 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.15 $8.2 $185.00 $59.8K 1.2K 123 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.0 $5.8 $6.0 $180.00 $51.0K 2.5K 103 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.5 $25.1 $25.5 $210.00 $50.9K 30 22

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Aero, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of GE Aero Currently trading with a volume of 1,366,352, the GE's price is up by 1.18%, now at $184.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Expert Opinions on GE Aero

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $210.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Aero options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

