What the Options Market Tells Us About GDS Holdings

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GDS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for GDS Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $88,200, and 7 calls, totaling $661,848.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $23.0 to $50.0 for GDS Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GDS Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GDS Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $23.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

GDS Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.9 $19.6 $21.58 $23.00 $345.0K 10.5K 0 GDS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.3 $6.4 $6.3 $37.00 $88.2K 11 0 GDS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $20.3 $19.3 $19.75 $24.00 $86.8K 743 0 GDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $19.8 $19.1 $19.62 $24.00 $56.8K 743 115 GDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $19.8 $19.1 $19.6 $24.00 $48.9K 743 144

About GDS Holdings

GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. It has aggressively raised capital over the past four years for expansion. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expanding into Southeast Asia. GDS listed on the Nasdaq in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GDS Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of GDS Holdings With a trading volume of 2,053,372, the price of GDS is up by 7.9%, reaching $43.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for GDS Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $35. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $26.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GDS Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

