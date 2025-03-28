What the Options Market Tells Us About Futu Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Futu Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $877,110, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $436,165.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $48.05 to $160.0 for Futu Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Hldgs options trades today is 437.5 with a total volume of 7,553.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $48.05 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $5.75 $5.3 $5.7 $107.00 $96.7K 186 171 FUTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.35 $9.05 $9.2 $113.05 $91.9K 471 101 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $8.65 $8.8 $80.00 $88.0K 230 120 FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.85 $9.45 $9.41 $160.00 $85.5K 23 40 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.05 $6.85 $6.9 $110.00 $69.0K 214 109

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,017,821, the FUTU's price is down by -4.75%, now at $104.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Futu Hldgs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for FUTU

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Nov 2024 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral

