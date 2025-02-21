What the Options Market Tells Us About Floor & Decor Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Floor & Decor Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,847,503, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $170,800.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $100.0 for Floor & Decor Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Floor & Decor Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Floor & Decor Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Floor & Decor Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FND PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.55 $0.75 $1.3 $80.00 $928.2K 171 7.6K FND PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.55 $0.75 $0.9 $85.00 $225.0K 8.2K 2.5K FND CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.8 $7.7 $9.3 $100.00 $138.5K 0 0 FND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.0 $85.00 $120.0K 336 1.1K FND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.0 $85.00 $82.1K 336 618

About Floor & Decor Hldgs

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Floor & Decor Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Floor & Decor Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,446,999, the price of FND is up by 0.02%, reaching $92.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Expert Opinions on Floor & Decor Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $108.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Floor & Decor Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

