What the Options Market Tells Us About Five Below

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FIVE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Five Below.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,440, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $457,198.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $130.0 for Five Below over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Five Below's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Five Below's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Five Below Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.7 $2.55 $2.7 $85.00 $126.9K 236 2.0K FIVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.2 $16.1 $16.15 $60.00 $82.3K 10 51 FIVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.2 $5.8 $6.2 $75.00 $46.5K 1.4K 82 FIVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.8 $5.5 $5.8 $95.00 $36.5K 389 0 FIVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.3 $5.9 $6.3 $75.00 $36.5K 411 58

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Five Below, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Five Below Currently trading with a volume of 3,006,405, the FIVE's price is up by 10.23%, now at $75.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

