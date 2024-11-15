What the Options Market Tells Us About First Solar

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,340, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $548,992.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $300.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $6.7 $8.4 $300.00 $126.0K 3.7K 158 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.35 $7.65 $8.4 $300.00 $124.3K 3.7K 306 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.66 $2.23 $2.66 $270.00 $106.4K 2.6K 7 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $6.7 $6.5 $6.7 $207.50 $80.9K 400 187 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.9 $15.5 $15.9 $185.00 $41.3K 566 30

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Solar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of First Solar Trading volume stands at 1,148,637, with FSLR's price up by 2.1%, positioned at $199.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 102 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

