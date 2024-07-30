What the Options Market Tells Us About First Solar

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $531,276 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $637,284.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $270.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of First Solar stands at 745.08, with a total volume reaching 9,172.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in First Solar, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $35.95 $34.25 $35.0 $210.00 $210.0K 46 60 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $46.3 $45.7 $46.3 $240.00 $199.0K 25 43 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.45 $3.4 $3.4 $240.00 $103.7K 484 2.5K FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.32 $240.00 $87.4K 484 543 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $6.7 $6.55 $6.7 $235.00 $60.9K 377 96

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with First Solar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of First Solar Currently trading with a volume of 1,335,862, the FSLR's price is down by -1.99%, now at $216.01. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On First Solar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $287.8.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $315. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $307. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $282. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $250. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

