What the Options Market Tells Us About UP Fintech Holding

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TIGR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for UP Fintech Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $60,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $758,641.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $10.0 for UP Fintech Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UP Fintech Holding stands at 4983.17, with a total volume reaching 29,393.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UP Fintech Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $4.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UP Fintech Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.2 $1.1 $1.17 $4.00 $238.0K 3.8K 3.0K TIGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.3 $1.1 $1.3 $4.00 $130.0K 4.3K 0 TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.55 $0.4 $0.4 $10.00 $116.8K 15.3K 9.8K TIGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.4 $0.35 $0.4 $10.00 $80.0K 15.3K 3.3K TIGR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.6 $0.6 $0.6 $5.00 $60.0K 3.0K 1.0K

About UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

In light of the recent options history for UP Fintech Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is UP Fintech Holding Standing Right Now? With a volume of 5,743,624, the price of TIGR is up 4.78% at $5.04. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days. What The Experts Say On UP Fintech Holding

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5.0.

