What the Options Market Tells Us About FedEx

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FedEx. Our analysis of options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $101,550, and 5 were calls, valued at $180,412.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $370.0 for FedEx, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 616.57, with a total volume reaching 4,426.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $370.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.92 $1.88 $1.87 $290.00 $57.2K 3.0K 4.3K FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $89.0 $86.4 $87.0 $370.00 $43.5K 0 10 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $35.0 $32.65 $34.47 $250.00 $34.4K 137 12 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $61.5 $59.95 $61.5 $230.00 $30.7K 13 5 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.7 $9.45 $9.7 $330.00 $29.1K 657 31

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

In light of the recent options history for FedEx, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

FedEx's Current Market Status With a volume of 537,641, the price of FDX is up 1.74% at $284.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $301.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $301.

