What the Options Market Tells Us About Faraday Future

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FFIE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Faraday Future. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,557, and 7 calls, totaling $302,372.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $8.0 for Faraday Future over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Faraday Future's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Faraday Future's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $8.0 in the last 30 days.

Faraday Future Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FFIE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.2 $2.11 $2.2 $5.00 $88.0K 68 797 FFIE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.21 $1.2 $1.21 $6.00 $45.9K 175 388 FFIE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.0 $5.25 $6.0 $1.00 $45.0K 28 81 FFIE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.92 $1.69 $1.8 $7.00 $34.0K 0 965 FFIE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $4.0 $3.05 $3.55 $3.50 $31.9K 0 416

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. It is poised to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Faraday Future, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Faraday Future Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 50,161,653, the FFIE's price is up by 81.48%, now at $6.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

