What the Options Market Tells Us About Exxon Mobil

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $145,132 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $542,086.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $120.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.65 $4.45 $4.45 $115.00 $133.5K 5.1K 710 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.45 $4.35 $4.45 $115.00 $88.5K 5.1K 210 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.85 $4.4 $4.4 $115.00 $88.0K 5.1K 410 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.49 $1.37 $1.4 $120.00 $70.0K 748 530 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.64 $2.56 $2.59 $110.00 $41.4K 4.3K 186

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Exxon Mobil With a trading volume of 3,110,001, the price of XOM is up by 0.66%, reaching $116.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now. What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.4.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $136. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $149. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

