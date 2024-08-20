What the Options Market Tells Us About Exxon Mobil

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $181,421, and 4 are calls, amounting to $146,908.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $125.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.86 $1.85 $1.86 $120.00 $58.2K 23.1K 518 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.05 $120.00 $49.9K 1.9K 110 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $6.05 $6.05 $110.00 $48.4K 2.6K 80 XOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $8.65 $8.5 $8.57 $125.00 $42.8K 8.6K 166 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $0.95 $0.93 $0.93 $116.00 $40.1K 1.1K 1.1K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,626,754, the price of XOM is down by -1.84%, reaching $116.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $137.66666666666666.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $121. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $157. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.