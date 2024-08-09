What the Options Market Tells Us About Exxon Mobil

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $256,622, and 10 were calls, valued at $703,674.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $135.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $135.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.95 $0.89 $0.9 $119.00 $230.8K 1.2K 2.7K XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.45 $15.35 $15.35 $130.00 $174.9K 108 3 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.2 $6.25 $120.00 $93.7K 7.6K 384 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $114.00 $85.0K 443 204 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $3.45 $3.25 $3.45 $115.00 $58.6K 1.7K 215

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,565,740, the price of XOM is up 0.66% at $118.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

