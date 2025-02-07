What the Options Market Tells Us About Enphase Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 10% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $993,228, and 3 were calls, valued at $228,780.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $150.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $84.0 $83.5 $84.0 $150.00 $352.8K 0 60 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $7.05 $6.9 $7.0 $70.00 $175.0K 131 1.0K ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $70.00 $175.0K 131 752 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $8.25 $7.95 $8.1 $60.00 $162.0K 734 226 ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $85.7 $82.95 $84.5 $150.00 $152.1K 0 18

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Enphase Energy Currently trading with a volume of 1,641,469, the ENPH's price is down by -4.84%, now at $63.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $69.938.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $66. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from GLJ Research lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $103. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $65. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.