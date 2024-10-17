What the Options Market Tells Us About Enphase Energy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $303,500, and 5 are calls, amounting to $225,910.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $120.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Enphase Energy stands at 524.9, with a total volume reaching 625.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Enphase Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.75 $93.00 $172.5K 598 316 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $14.4 $14.4 $14.4 $80.00 $84.9K 60 61 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.1 $10.1 $11.0 $90.00 $44.0K 873 40 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.85 $11.85 $12.85 $95.00 $38.5K 640 0 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $5.1 $5.05 $5.1 $92.00 $35.7K 314 77

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,392,772, with ENPH's price up by 0.08%, positioned at $93.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $103.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $104. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $102. * An analyst from Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $104. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $105. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Enphase Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

