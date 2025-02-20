What the Options Market Tells Us About Enovix

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENVX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Enovix. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $275,628, and 5 are calls, amounting to $281,744.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $17.0 for Enovix over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enovix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enovix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enovix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.6 $5.45 $5.45 $15.00 $143.3K 0 163 ENVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.75 $9.00 $90.3K 81 242 ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.45 $15.00 $87.2K 0 163 ENVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.75 $10.00 $72.3K 23 1 ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.45 $2.45 $2.45 $15.00 $49.0K 15.0K 283

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Enovix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Enovix With a trading volume of 8,261,944, the price of ENVX is down by -8.22%, reaching $10.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Enovix

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.0.

* An analyst from Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $30.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

