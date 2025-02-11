What the Options Market Tells Us About e.l.f. Beauty

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,395,511, and 7 were calls, valued at $766,311.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $170.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of e.l.f. Beauty stands at 261.54, with a total volume reaching 2,586.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in e.l.f. Beauty, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.9 $80.00 $530.4K 1.7K 910 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.6 $17.55 $17.6 $80.00 $209.4K 53 119 ELF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.75 $13.7 $13.75 $75.00 $199.3K 157 268 ELF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $99.0 $95.65 $97.3 $170.00 $165.4K 36 17 ELF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $53.35 $53.3 $53.3 $120.00 $133.2K 91 25

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with e.l.f. Beauty, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of e.l.f. Beauty Trading volume stands at 2,874,928, with ELF's price down by -1.16%, positioned at $73.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 99 days. Expert Opinions on e.l.f. Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $129.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $158. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $163. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $170.

