What the Options Market Tells Us About e.l.f. Beauty

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on e.l.f. Beauty.

Looking at options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $277,450 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,733,703.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $160.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for e.l.f. Beauty options trades today is 369.8 with a total volume of 7,703.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for e.l.f. Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.5 $14.4 $14.4 $160.00 $375.8K 1.8K 262 ELF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.7 $110.00 $284.1K 606 1.3K ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $7.6 $7.2 $7.3 $103.00 $216.8K 17 634 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.8 $80.00 $153.3K 530 233 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $5.4 $4.9 $4.85 $116.00 $96.9K 4 200

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with e.l.f. Beauty, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of e.l.f. Beauty Trading volume stands at 2,271,833, with ELF's price down by -8.01%, positioned at $98.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About e.l.f. Beauty

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $165.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $223. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $167. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

