What the Options Market Tells Us About e.l.f. Beauty

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ELF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for e.l.f. Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,560, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $205,694.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $240.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for e.l.f. Beauty's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across e.l.f. Beauty's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

e.l.f. Beauty Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $122.3 $120.2 $121.0 $240.00 $60.5K 5 5 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.7 $15.5 $15.85 $120.00 $55.4K 235 48 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $22.0 $21.5 $21.5 $115.00 $32.2K 91 18 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.55 $1.45 $1.5 $155.00 $31.8K 166 233 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.8 $28.0 $28.08 $125.00 $30.8K 4 11

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of e.l.f. Beauty Trading volume stands at 1,630,815, with ELF's price down by -1.08%, positioned at $113.43. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days. What The Experts Say On e.l.f. Beauty

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $192.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $190. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $150. An analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $223. An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $223.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest e.l.f. Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.