What the Options Market Tells Us About Electronic Arts

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Electronic Arts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,970, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $2,118,708.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $145.0 for Electronic Arts during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Electronic Arts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Electronic Arts's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.6 $24.7 $25.0 $115.00 $500.0K 423 400 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.0 $24.0 $24.0 $115.00 $480.0K 423 200 EA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.0 $13.8 $15.0 $130.00 $300.0K 1.2K 0 EA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.2 $6.9 $7.0 $135.00 $154.0K 188 641 EA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.0 $135.00 $153.8K 188 383

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Electronic Arts, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Electronic Arts With a volume of 1,413,980, the price of EA is up 2.51% at $132.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Electronic Arts

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $142.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Ascendiant Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Electronic Arts, targeting a price of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Electronic Arts, targeting a price of $132. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Electronic Arts, targeting a price of $142. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Electronic Arts, maintaining a target price of $139. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Electronic Arts, maintaining a target price of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Electronic Arts with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

