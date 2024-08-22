What the Options Market Tells Us About Eaton Corp

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in ETN usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Eaton Corp. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 0% being bullish and 75% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $534,993, and there was a single call, worth $49,210.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $300.0 for Eaton Corp over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eaton Corp stands at 1506.2, with a total volume reaching 460.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eaton Corp, situated within the strike price corridor from $280.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eaton Corp Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.2 $24.1 $24.1 $290.00 $161.4K 108 67 ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.6 $27.5 $28.6 $300.00 $134.4K 29 63 ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.6 $27.6 $28.6 $300.00 $68.6K 29 87 ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.5 $20.3 $20.4 $300.00 $51.0K 1.3K 41 ETN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $26.4 $25.9 $25.9 $300.00 $49.2K 678 30

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eaton Corp, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Eaton Corp Trading volume stands at 1,193,309, with ETN's price down by -0.28%, positioned at $298.85. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. What The Experts Say On Eaton Corp

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $334.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Eaton Corp, targeting a price of $333. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $315. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Eaton Corp, targeting a price of $319. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Eaton Corp with a target price of $371.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eaton Corp options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

